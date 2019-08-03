e-paper
South Indian Bank admit card released for probationary legal officer, exam on August 11

South Indian Bank has issued admit cards for probationary leal officer exam 2019. The exam will be conducted on August 11, 2019. Here’s the direct link to download the call letter.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Indian Bank admit card released
South Indian Bank admit card released
         

South Indian Bank has issued admit cards for probationary leal officer exam 2019. The exam will be conducted on August 11, 2019.

Candidates can download their hall ticket online from the official website of southindianbank.com by logging in using their login credentials. South Indian Bank will recruit 12 probationary legal officers with this recruitment drive.

How to download admit card :

Visit the official website of South Indian Bank at southindianbank.com

On the top of the homepage, click on careers tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Probationary Legal Officers’

A new page will open

Click on ‘Download call letter’ link

Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download call letter.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:56 IST

