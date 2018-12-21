South Indian Bank PO admit card released at southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank Limited has released the admit card of South Indian Bank PO 2018 on December 21. Candidates can download South Indian Bank PO admit card on official website - www.southindianbank.com till December 29.

The online exam for South Indian Bank PO will be conducted on December 29, 2019. Candidates should carry along with the admit card, a prescribed photo ID proof like aadhar card, voter ID card, PAN card, passport, driving license, employee ID card, and college/university ID card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card and prescribed photo ID proof.

EXAM PATTERN

The exam will be conducted in online mode for 200 marks. Candidates will be asked 160 questions from four sections - reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/banking awareness, English language, and data analysis and interpretation. Each of the four sections will carry 50 marks. No marks will be deducted for the wrong answers given by the candidates.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:42 IST