South Western Railway Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 386 vacancies

education

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:35 IST

The online applications to fill 386 vacancies in South-Western railway, Hubli began on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, rrchubli.in on or before November 20, 2019, till 11:45 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 386 vacancies out of which 160 are for Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk in Level 5 and 226 vacancies are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerks in Level 3. However, it must be noted that these open vacancies are only available for employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory. Applications of other candidates will not be considered.

Age limit:

Candidates from the general category should be between 18 to 42 years of age. Applicants belonging to the OBC category should be between 18 to 45 years of age. For candidates under the reserved category, the upper age limit is extended to 47 years of age.

Educational Qualification:

•Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Candidate should have a degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

•Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Candidate must be 12th passed or its equivalent with not less than 50% Marks in the aggregate.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the South western railway recruitment 2019.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link provided to submit online application which is placed adjacent to the official notification

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the new Registration tab

5.Enter basic details, like your name, email id and mobile number

6.An OTP will be send to your email and mobile number for confirmation

7.Key in the OTP number and proceed

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Applications has two main sections like- personal details and qualifications

10.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

11.Once you have completed all the sections, proceed to preview the application to verify your details and the documents uploaded

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 11:35 IST