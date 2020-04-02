e-paper
Spotify Kids arrives in the US, Canada and France

Like YouTube Kids, everything in Spotify Kids is curated to ensure songs are kid-friendly, the company said in a statement.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Representational image. (REUTERS file)
         

Swedish music streaming app Spotify has launched ‘Spotify Kids’ for the users in the US, Canada and France

Like YouTube Kids, everything in Spotify Kids is curated to ensure songs are kid-friendly, the company said in a statement.

“We are constantly working on ways to make the Kids experience even better, and we had the opportunity to take into consideration the ideas and feedback from parents who have already used the app with their kids,” it added.

There are more than 8,000 songs and 125 playlists available with additional content such as stories from family-friendly companies like Disney, Nickelodeon and Kidz Bop.

The app also touts educational content for kids, including a playlist hub called Learning which features songs that teach kids about counting, the ABC’s, science and more.

For the US market, Spotify is offering a multi-genre, multi-cultural music mix.

Spotify Kids was originally in beta in Ireland, before being slowly released to countries like Sweden, Australia and Mexico.

The Spotify Kids app is available to download for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

