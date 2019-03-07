Today in New Delhi, India
SSB SI GD Recruitment 2019 notification: Apply before April 1, check details here

SSB Recruitment notification issued by sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and constable. Check details here

education Updated: Mar 07, 2019 12:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSB Recruitment of Sub-Inspector, ASI, Constable begins today. Apply before April 1. (HT)

SSB SI Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of sub- inspector (SI) general duty (GD), assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and constable (tradesman) on its official website.    

Candidates can apply for the posts before April 1, 2019. The application process will be in offline mode.Candidates must have completed four years of service including training as on 1st January, 2018.

Selection Process: Candidates will have to appear for a written test of 200 marks. After qualifying the written test a merit list will be prepared. The candidates in merit list will have to qualify the physical efficiency test (PET). However, the PET will be qualifying in nature. After PET, a medical examination will also be conducted.

Check official notification issued by SSB here

The examination would consist of one objective type question paper of 200 marks which will have four parts. Candidates have to secure a minimum of 45 percent marks in each part and 50 percent in aggregate to qualify.

How to apply

Candidates should download and print the form given in the official notification. The form has to be filled with correct information attached with required departments and submit it to their respective units by April 1. All the applications submitted by the units will be scrutinized by ARC Frontier HQ SSB Lucknow and will be sent Recruitment branch, FHQ for allotment of roll numbers by May 15th, 2019. For more details, check the official notification.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:09 IST

