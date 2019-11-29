e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

SSC answer key released for Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2019 at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tentative answer keys and candidates’ Response Sheets for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak (HP) Examination 2019.

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:17 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online examination for recruitment of JHT, JT, SHT and HP was conducted on November 26 at various centres across the country. Check answer key and raise objections now.
The online examination for recruitment of JHT, JT, SHT and HP was conducted on November 26 at various centres across the country. Check answer key and raise objections now.
         

The online examination for recruitment of JHT, JT, SHT and HP was conducted on November 26 at various centres across the country.

The online examination for recruitment of JHT, JT, SHT and HP was conducted on November 26 at various centres across the country.

Candidates can download the answer key and check their response sheet by login in the link provided for the purpose. To login examination roll no. and password will be required.Candidates can check the answer keys and raise their objections till 5pm on December 2 by payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

How to check the answer key for JHT, JT, SHT and Hindi Pradhyapak exam 2019:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on link ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys

3) Click on link for candidates response sheet, tentative answer key and submission of representation

5) Key in your User Id and Password and login

6) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer

8) You can also raise objections using the same module

Note: Visit SSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

