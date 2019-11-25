e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

SSC CGL 2019: Registration process ends today at 5 pm, check details here

SSC CGL 2019: The computer-based CGL 2019 Tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. Whereas, the Tier-II and Tier-III examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2019 08:52 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last date to apply for the SSC Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination 2019 is Monday, November 25, 2019. (Representational image)
The last date to apply for the SSC Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination 2019 is Monday, November 25, 2019. (Representational image)(Shutterstock)
         

Staff selection commission will close down the registration process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination 2019 on Monday, November 25, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, ssc.nic.in on or before 5 pm.

As per the official notice released on October 22, 2019, the computer-based CGL 2019 Tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. Whereas, the Tier-II and Tier-III examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a total amount of Rs 100 as an application fee. Payment can be made through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Female aspirants and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

For further details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit and selection process, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Register Now’

3. Fill up the online registration form and upload all supporting documents

4. Once you submit the registration form, a registration ID and password will be provided to you

5. After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

6. Click on the ‘Apply’ link provided in the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

7. The application form will appear on the display screen

8. Information in columns at S No-1 to 14 will be automatically filled from your One-time Registration Data which cannot be edited.

9. Now, fill up the application form

10. Make payment

11. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Ajit Pawar’s revolt could pave way for Supriya Sule’s elevation in NCP
Ajit Pawar’s revolt could pave way for Supriya Sule’s elevation in NCP
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
130 crore Indians showed national interest supreme: PM Modi on Ayodhya ruling
130 crore Indians showed national interest supreme: PM Modi on Ayodhya ruling
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News