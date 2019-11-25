SSC CGL 2019: Registration process ends today at 5 pm, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 08:52 IST

Staff selection commission will close down the registration process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination 2019 on Monday, November 25, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, ssc.nic.in on or before 5 pm.

As per the official notice released on October 22, 2019, the computer-based CGL 2019 Tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. Whereas, the Tier-II and Tier-III examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a total amount of Rs 100 as an application fee. Payment can be made through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Female aspirants and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

For further details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit and selection process, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Register Now’

3. Fill up the online registration form and upload all supporting documents

4. Once you submit the registration form, a registration ID and password will be provided to you

5. After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

6. Click on the ‘Apply’ link provided in the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

7. The application form will appear on the display screen

8. Information in columns at S No-1 to 14 will be automatically filled from your One-time Registration Data which cannot be edited.

9. Now, fill up the application form

10. Make payment

11. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.