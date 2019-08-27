SSC CGL Tier 1: Marks of candidates uploaded on ssc.nic.in, Tier 2 exam next month

education

Aug 27, 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks obtained by candidates who had taken the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can check their marks on ssc.nic.in till September 25, 2019.

SSC has already declared the result of its CGL Tier- 1 exam on August 20, 2019. A total of 15162 candidates have qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV General Studies, Finance and Accounts. 150396 candidates have qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II). A total of 8578 candidates have qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)].

SSC CGL Examination (Tier-I), 2018 was held from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019. The Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19. 8,34,746 students had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

SSC CGL Tier- 2:

Candidates who have cleared the Tier-1 exam will have to appear for Tier-2 exam. SSC CGL Tier II examination would be conducted as per the schedule given in the Calendar of Examinations i.e. from September 11,2019 to September 13, 2019.

In Tier-II, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV. In Tier-II, Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all the posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

