Home / Education / SSC CGL Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

SSC CGL Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

The commission had conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL Tier 1 results .
SSC CGL Tier 1 results .(Screengrab)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, July 1, declared the results of the SSC combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The answer key was released on March 16. Candidates were invited to submit challenges against the answer key till March 21.

SSC, on Tuesday, released the tentative vacancies for CGL recruitment. This year, the commission will fill 8582 vacancies with the combined graduate level recruitment exams.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 results by clicking on the following links:

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the posts of A.A.Os in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-1)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the post(s) of J.S.O. and/ or Statistical Investigator in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-2)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates of Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates of other than Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)

‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
