SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2018-19 released for western region at sscwr.net

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC CGL Tier 2, 2018 for its western region candidates. Candidates can download their results at the official website of western region of SSC at sscwr.net.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination 2018 will be conducted between September 11 to 14, 2019.

SSC has already released the admit card for central region on its website while for the other regions, SSC will be releasing the admit cards soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking their respective websites.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2018

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Admit card’ tab on the top

Click on the link provided for western region at sscwr.net

A new page will open

Click on the link provided to download SSC CGL tier 2 admit card 2018

Key in your login credential and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam will have four papers - Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics). The examination will be held in computer based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

In Tier-II, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV. In Tier-II, Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all the posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:40 IST