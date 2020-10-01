e-paper
SSC CGL Tier 3 results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

SSC CGL Tier 3 results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL Tier 3 results 2020.
SSC CGL Tier 3 results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-3 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted the CGL Tier-III 2018 (Written Examination) on December 29, 2019, at various centres spread across the country.

A total of 50,293 candidates were announced eligible for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the examination, of which 41,803 candidates appeared in the exam.

“The candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-3 for A.A.O.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-3 for J.S.O.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-3 for C.P.T.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-3 for D.E.S.T

How to check SSC CGL Tier-3 results:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the Results tab and select the post for SSC CGL Tier 3 results

The results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

