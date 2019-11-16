SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 final results declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:45 IST

Staff selection commission has declared the final results of Combine graduate-level recruitment examination Tier-III, 2017, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, ssc.nic.in.

For Post-wise and the category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for different posts against the vacancies reported by the User departments and cut-off details of the last selected candidates against each post, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

List 1 (For the post of Assistant Audit Officer)

List 2 (For the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

List 3 (For the posts other than AAO & JSO)

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the results sections

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Go to the CGL section, appearing on the webpage

5.Click on the link available to download the results

6.Results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

7.Scroll down to check your results

8.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.