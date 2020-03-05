SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020 released for central, western and MP regions, direct links here

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:54 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for tier 1 exam of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 for central region candidates on its official website. Candidates who have registered under the central region can download their admit card online from the regional website of SSC.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be held from March 17 to 28 in central region. Candidates are advised to download their admit card and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without their admit card. Candidates are advised not to multiple download the admit card, SSC may block you from downloading the admit card further.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab

Click on the central regional website or directly visit www.ssc-cr.org

Click on the link that reads SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card

Click on Proceed Now

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Don’t multiple download the admit card.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card for central region

Direct link for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Western region admit card

Direct link for SSC CHSL Tier 1 MP region admit card