e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-1 results expected soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-1 results expected soon at ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-1 examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) results anytime soon on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-1 examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in after it is declared.

No confirmed date for declaration of SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 result has been announced so far but a notification issued by SSC earlier this month said that the results will be declared in the month of June.

The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination was conducted online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The candidates who will qualify the Tier-1 examination will be able to appear for the Tier-2 examination. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organizations.

How to check SSC CGL 2019 Tier-I Result after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Result section and click on the CGL tab

Step 3: On the webpage, click on the link that reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-1 Result 2019”

Step 4: SSC CGL Tier-I Result (PDF File) will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The commission on June 16 declared the result of Paper 2 for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on its official website.

tags
top news
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In