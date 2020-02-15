e-paper
SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2019 declared, direct link here.

SSC CPO Result: SSC has declared the results for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub- Inspector in CISF recruitment Paper 1 (Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination.

education Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO Result 2019
SSC CPO Result 2019(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CPO Paper 1 exam result on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online.

A total of 2,63,904 candidates had appeared in the exam that was conducted from December 9 to 13 and 30, 2019.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for physical standard test (PST)/ physical efficiency test (PET) that will be conducted by CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course.

Click here to check SSC CPO Merit list

SSC has also released the cut off marks for male and female candidates of each category. Click here for more details.

SSC has already released the answer key and response sheet for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub- Inspector in CISF recruitment Paper 1 (Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination.

