SSC Exams Result Dates out: Stenographer result on April 15, Selection Posts, SI in Delhi Police and constable GD in May

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification saying that the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2019 result will be declared tentatively on April 15, 2019.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2018 from February 5 to February 8, 2019 at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. As against 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) actually appeared in the examination.

SSC has also released the tentative dates for release results of five other examination. These results will be declared in May. The Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI)(Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)will be declared on May 10 while Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny) will be declared on May 17. The Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny)will be delared on May 25. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) will be announced on May 25.

Finally, the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination) results will be announced on May 31, 2019.

SSC Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Exam result’ in latest news section

3) Check the results by logging in (where required) or through opening the pdf page containing roll number, name etc of candidates.

Note: Visit SSC websites regularly for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:23 IST