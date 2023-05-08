Home / Education / SSC GD 2023 scorecards released at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to download

SSC GD 2023 scorecards released at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 05:20 PM IST

The Scorecard for the SSC GD exam for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB has been released.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD exam for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website at ssc.nic.in by using their Registration No. and Registered Password.

SSC GD 2023 scorecards released at ssc.nic.in, get link(ssc.nic.in)
“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on 08.04.2023”, reads the official website.

From May 8 and May 23, 2023, candidates can access the Commission's website.

Here's the direct link to download the scorecard

SSC GD scorecard 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your login details

Your SSC GD 2023 Scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023.

May 08, 2023
