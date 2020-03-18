SSC JE admit card released, here’s how to download hall tickets for north-western region

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:33 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Tuesday released the admit card of the junior engineer recruitment examination 2019 for the north-western region on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination from the north-western region can download their admit card by visit the SSC’s regional official website at sscnwr.org.

The commission will be conducting the junior engineer recruitment examination from March 30 to April 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

The commission is expected to release the admit card of other regions now. So, candidates are advised to keep a tap on the SSC’s official website for more updates.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Status / Download Admit Card For Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical,Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.