SSC JE Paper 1 result declared, Paper 2 on April 29

SSC JE paper 1 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract (Computer Based ) Paper I examination 2017 on its official website.

The examination was held in computer-based mode from January 22 to January 29, 2018. A total of 5,69,930 candidate appeared in the exam (225,723 for JE civil, 149,758 for JE electrical and 194,449 for JE mechanical). The candidates who have cleared paper 1 have qualified for the descriptive paper (Paper II) of JE Exam, which will be held on April 29.

Steps to check the SSC junior engineer paper 1 exam result:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website at ssc.nic.in 2) Click on link for ‘JE exam result’ in the latest news section” 3) Click on link for result. 4) The result will be displayed on the screen on a pdf page. 5) Take a printout and save it on your computer.

The marks of the candidates and the final answer keys will be uploaded on the SSC website shortly.