Home / Education / SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check list of qualified candidates

SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check list of qualified candidates

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2018.
SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2018.(Screengrab )
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the results of Paper 2 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity, Surveying, and Contracts) examination 2018 on its official website.



The commission conducted the Paper-2 of SSC JE examination on December 29, 2019, at various centres spread across the country.

“Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying, and Contracts) Examination, 2018 was declared on 12.12.2019 and an additional result was declared on 27.12.2019. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 10635 candidates (Civil: 8697 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 1938) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II,“ reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE 2018 results (civil).

Direct link to check SSC JE 2018 results (Electrical / Mechanical).

