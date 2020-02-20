SSC JHT Final Result 2018 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 07:59 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2018 exam result will be declared today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their SSC JHT 2018 final results at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted its paper 1 and paper 2 exam in the months of January and May, respectively. Candidates who had cleared both the papers appeared for the document verification round from September 30 onwards.The final merit list will be released today.

SSC had conducted the recruitment drive against 115 vacancies which was then reduced to 104. SSC had released the advertisement of recruitment on October 21, 2018. The online registration process had ended on November 19.

How to check SSC JHT 2018 final result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC JHT 2018 final result

A PDF file with the final merit list will open

Find your name and roll number in the merit list