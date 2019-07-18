e-paper
SSC MTS 2019 application status link activated, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC regional website to check their application status.

education Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC regional website to check their application status.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 had commenced from April 22 and concluded on May 29.

Currently, SSC has not revealed the total number of vacancies for MTS recruitment 2019. The tier 1 CBT will be conducted between August 2 and September 6. Candidates who clear the tier 1 exam will have to appear for tier 2 exam that is a descriptive paper.

How to check SSC MTS Application status:

Visit the official website of regional SSC for example www.sscnwr.org for north western region

Under the notice section, click on multi tasking non-technical staff examination 2019 link  

Click on ‘Know your status’

A new page will appear

Click on select status type and from the drop down list, click on application status

Chose the exam MTS.

Click on registration number/ roll number

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your application status will appear on the screen.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:22 IST

