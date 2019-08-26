SSC MTS : 38 lakh aspirants registered, 19 lakh appeared for exam

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:55 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is one of the largest recruitment bodies of India. It conducts various recruitment exams every year to employ the successful candidates in various central government departments. Government job aspirants across India also have a craze to crack SSC exams and become a central government employee.

This year, SSC had conducted the recruitment exam for multi-tasking staff (MTS) on August 2, to recruit 10, 674 employees for which the online application process began on April 22, 2019.

For around 11, 000 vacancies, a total of 38 lakh and 58 thousand aspirants had registered out of whom, 19 lakh 18 thousand candidates appeared for the exam.

The SSC MTS exam was conducted from August 2 to 22 (13 days) across 337 exam centres in 146 cities. According an official notice released by SSC, the attendance percentage for the exam was 49.73%.

The result for SSC MTS exam will be declared soon by SSC on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who clear the Tier -1 exam will be qualified to appear for the SSC MTS tier-2 descriptive paper that will be conducted on November 17, 2019.

