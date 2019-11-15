e-paper
SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 released for Paper II exam at ssc.nic.in, direct link for Central region hall ticket

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 : SSC has released the admit card or hall tickets for candidates appearing in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-II) Examination 2019 from Central Region.

education Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:26 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC has released the admit card or hall tickets for candidates appearing in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-II) Examination 2019 from Central Region. This means the admit card have been released for candidates whose exam centre is in UP and Bihar.

So, candidates who have opted for exam Centre in UP and Bihar can download their admit card of SSC MTS Paper II exam from SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Paper II admit card for Central Region: 1) Visit the official website of SSC. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for Central Region. This will take you to the SSC Central Region websites from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed. Take a printout of the admit.

Click on the link below to go to regional websites for downloading admit card for candidates who have applied for exam Centre in UP and Bihar.

SSC MTS Admit card for Central Region

The SSC MTS Paper II exam will be held from November 24.

Staff Selection Commission on November 11 released an additional list of 9551 candidates who have qualified to appear in Paper II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019. The SSC MTS results for paper 1 were declared on November 5. SSC had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination from August 2 to August 22, 2019. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand candidates had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand appeared.

Note: Visit the official website of the SSC for latest updates.

