SSC MTS answer key 2019 released

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:12 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for SSC MTS exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC MTS exam 2019 can check the answer key online at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS exam 2019 was conducted from August 2 to 22, 2019 in computer based test mode. The questions were objective in nature. Candidates can check their responses and the answer key online from the official website.

Candidates who had taken the SSC MTS exam 2019 can login using their login ID and password as given in the admit card that was issued by SSC before exam.

Those who have any objection against any answer key can submit their representations online between September 6 and 11 (6 pm) online. Rs 100 has to be paid for each challenge.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the question paper uploaded on the official website of SSC as it will not be available after a certain time limit.

Click here to download SSC MTS question paper, responses and answer key

This year, SSC had conducted the recruitment exam for multi-tasking staff (MTS) to recruit a total of 10, 674 employees. Online application process for the recruitment had begun on April 22, 2019.

For around 11, 000 vacancies, a total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered out of whom, 19 lakh 18 thousand candidates had taken for the exam.

The result for SSC MTS exam will be declared soon by SSC on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who clear the Tier -1 exam will be qualified to appear for the SSC MTS tier-2 descriptive paper that will be conducted on November 17, 2019.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 09:01 IST