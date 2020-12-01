e-paper
Home / Education / SSC result dates for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II and other exams released

SSC result dates for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II and other exams released

SSC result dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, December 1 released the tentative dates for declaration of results of various recruitment examinations.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC result dates out for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II, JHT, SI in Delhi Police exams.
SSC recruitment exams result dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, December 1 released the tentative dates for declaration of results of various recruitment examinations. The exams for which the tentative dates for result declaration have been released are Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) examination 2018 (Final Result), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I), Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Paper-1), Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (Tier-II) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 (Paper-I).

A notice regarding this has been uploaded on SSC’s official website. The results of all these examinations are expected between December 2020 and February 2021.

According to the notification, the commission will tentatively declare the final results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 on December 20, 2020. The results of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 will be tentatively released on January 15, 2021. The Paper 1 results of JHT, JT and SHT exam 2020 will be tentatively declared on January 20, 2021. The results of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) will be tentatively declared on February 20, 2021, while the paper 1 results of SI in Delhi police and CAPF exam 2020 will be declared on February 26, 2021.

All these results will be declared on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Note: Visit the official website of the commission for the official notification and latest news and updates on the declaration of results.

