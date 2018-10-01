SSC Selection Posts Phase VI 2018 recruitment: Last date to apply extended

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the closing date for receipt of online application for Selection Posts Phase-VI/2018 to October 5 (5pm). The payment of fee through challans only can now be made at the designated branches of SBI up to October 8, provided the challans have been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of online applications i.e by 5pm on October 5.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notification on September 28 informing aspirants about the extension of date for application. Accordingly, the computer based test, which were earlier scheduled to be held on October 27 (Matriculation Level), October 29 (Higher Secondary Level) and October 30 (Graduation Level) are also being revised. The revised dates of the computer based test will be notified later.

Candidates should read the recruitment notification carefully before applying and ensure that they fulfill eligibility for the posts. Candidates should visit the websites of the regional/ sub-regional offices for the latest information about the recruitment process. Candidates applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the examination fee for each post.

The admit card for the examination will be uploaded on regional and sub-regional websites of the commission, seven days prior to the examination.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination in computer based mode (CBM) consisting of objective type multiple choice questions. Skill test will be conducted wherever prescribed for any category of posts.

Scheme of Examination: Three separate CBEs (objective type) will be conducted for posts with minimum educational qualification of matriculation, higher secondary and graduation and above levels. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions for 200 marks in 60 minutes. Out of the 100 questions asked, there will be 25 each from general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill) and English language (basic knowledge).

There will be a penalty 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Note: Candidates must check eligibility, application process, examination centres’ list and other details on the official website of SSC. The online applications will be accepted at www.ssconline.nic.in or www.ssc.nic.in.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:11 IST