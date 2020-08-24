SSC SI (Fire) recruitment exam revised results released at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:47 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the revised results for the recruitment examination of Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The posts of Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF are reserved for the male candidates. “However, it has come to the notice that many female candidates had applied for the said post and 46 female candidates have been shortlisted for next Stage of Scrutiny out of total 970 candidates. Hence, the result of the said post has been revised and is available on the website of the Commission,” reads the official notice.

Out of 970, 46 additional male candidates are now shortlisted in lieu of 46 female candidates for the next stage of scrutiny as per the revised result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Fire).

“46 additional male candidates are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Essential Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the Regional Office i.e. SSC (NR) to which the Post Category belongs, by 04.09.2020 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduation & above Level’ and “Post Category No. NR15419” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the Regional Officer (NR) by Speed Post,” reads the notice.

