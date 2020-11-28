e-paper
Home / Education / SSC Stenographer final result 2018 declared, skill test result of 28 candidates revised

SSC Stenographer final result 2018 declared, skill test result of 28 candidates revised

The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared the final result of Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. The result of Skill Test of 28 candidates has been revised. 19 candidates qualified additionally for Grade C posts.

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result 2018 declared
SSC Stenographer Grade C, D result 2018 declared(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared the final result of Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. SSC had announced the result of skill test on March 18 in which 1158 candidates were qualified for document verification for the post of grade C and 2786 for grade D posts.

Few candidates had submitted representations regarding error in one master passage. After examining the error, SSC re-examined the answer scripts of all the qualified candidates. Hence, the skill test result of 28 candidates has been revised.

“Subsequently, representations were received from a few candidates regarding error in one master passage. These representations were duly examined by the Commission and corrective action was taken with respect to the master passage. In addition, the Commission also re-examined the scripts of all the qualified candidates.

Based on it, the result of Skill Test of 28 candidates has been revised. 19 candidates qualified additionally for Grade C posts. The roll numbers of such candidates are:

2402001342, 2408000496, 2408000733, 2408001234, 3005001254, 3007003330, 3007601835, 3009600128, 3009600819, 3009603791, 3010006605, 3010602860, 3013600670, 3206006260, 3206006829, 3206600675, 3206601050, 3206601944, 3206604286.

Result of four candidates bearing roll numbers 3013602419, 3206004474, 3010603146 and 3010613428 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘C’.

Result of five candidates bearing roll numbers 3010004083, 3010603146, 3013600979, 3010005511 and 2201037573 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘D’

Percentage of Mistakes of Skill Test will be available on the Commission’s website on 03.12.2020, the official notice reads.

Check Notice here

