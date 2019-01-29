SSC Stenographer Exam admit card 2018 released, here’s link to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018.

Candidates can download the admit card for the Stenographer examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or

Click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

Northern region: Admit card

Karnataka Kerala region: Admit card

Southern region Chennai: Admit card

North Eastern region: Admit card

Western region (Mumbai): Admit card

Madhya Pradesh Region: Admit card

Central Region: Admit card

North Western region Chandigarh: Admit card

The examination will be held from February 5 to February 7, 2019.

Exam pattern

The exam will of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There will be 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 19:26 IST