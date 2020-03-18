e-paper
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D skill test result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D skill test result 2020. (Screengrab)
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D skill test result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Staff selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the results of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D skill test on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, on April 15, 2019, SSC had declared the results of the Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018 on its official website. In the said result, 9956 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer ‘C’ and 12893 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

“Skill Tests were conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission. 4321 candidates (2980 English + 1341 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Skill Test and 5343 candidates (3647 English + 1696 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Skill Test,” reads an official notification.

Stenographer Group C result: 

Stenographer Group D result:  

