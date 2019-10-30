e-paper
SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2018 admit card soon, skill test on November 8

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release admit card for its stenographer group C and D recruitment exam soon. The exam will be conducted on November 8.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:25 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D admit card soon
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D admit card soon(AP)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release admit card for its stenographer group C and D skill test 2018 soon. The exam will be conducted on November 8.

Till now, SSC has not announced any exact date for the release of admit card but informed that it will be released shortly. Check official notice here

However, SSC generally releases the admit card around a week before the test is scheduled. So, candidates can expect their admit cards to be uploaded in a couple of days. 

The candidates who had qualified the written exam will have to appear for the Skill Test in Stenography. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer.

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to come for Document Verification. Those who fail to do so will not be considered for any post at the time of final selection. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:25 IST

