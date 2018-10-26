STF Agra nabs six including paper solver and school manager in UP Police Entrance paper leak case

The field unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested six including five paper solvers along with college manager for irregularities during entrance test being conducted for Uttar Pradesh Police 2018. Police has recovered cash of Rs. 2,46,000 beside vehicles. Case has been registered at Khandoli police station and local police is following the action.

A total of 34,000 students were registered to appear in the exam held for recruitment in state police but one fourth did not appear on Thursday. The STF field unit were active to check any irregularity and kept the tainted centers under vigil and one such center in Khandoli was under scanner.

In second meet, at around 4.30 pm, the college manager is alleged to have forwarded question paper to five believed to be paper solver. The vigilant field unit of STF nabbed five of these solvers beside college manager namely Arun Saraswat, manager of BL Education Institute at Khandoli beside paper solvers Monu, Chandra Veer Singh, Raju, Ajit and Kuldeep.

Case was registered at Khandoli police station under section 420 of IPC, 66A of IT Act and other relevant provisions for unfair means in exams. Police recovered cash of Rs. 2,46,000 beside Maruti Swift Car, Wagon R, mobiles and Photo ID from accused arrested.

The college center is in rural belt of Khandoli area in Agra district

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 11:34 IST