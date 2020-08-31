e-paper
Home / Education / NEET, JEE mains 2020: Student requests CJI Bobde to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Student requests CJI Bobde to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: As he is a minor, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava provided him with the required assistance, after the 17-year-old JEE aspirant requested him to submit his letter to the CJI.

education Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:36 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde (PTi)
NEET, JEE mains 2020: A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has submitted a letter today to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.

As he is a minor, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava provided him with the required assistance, after the 17-year-old JEE aspirant requested him to submit his letter to the CJI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

