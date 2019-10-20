Students of JD Women’s College Patna slam move to start PG class for boys on campus

education

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:54 IST

Students of the JD Women’s College are on a warpath against Patliputra University’s move to change the essential character of the institution — to turn it into a co-educational institute.

Hundreds of students staged protest demonstration on college premises in the on Saturday against the university’s decision to admit male students in post-graduation courses from this academic session.

On October 15, the university issued notice to JD Women’s College, asking it to make arrangements for starting PG department on the third floor of arts block of the college in this regard. The university’s letter has caused unrest among college students.

“We will not accept the decision. We will intensify the agitation, which would lead to blocking vehicular traffic on adjacent Bailey Road,” students said.

Soni, president of JD Women’s Students Union, said, “Entry of male students in the college campus would hamper safety and peaceful environment of the college. The university has other constituent colleges where PG department can be run. There is no such women’s college in Bihar which allows entry of male students inside the campus.”

Another students’ leader Hina Rehman said, “The University should rename the college and scrap the word ‘women’ if it is planning to let men enter. Allowing entry of men into women’s college will change the characteristics of the college.”

Kamlesh Kumar, a guardian, said, “My daughter studies in second year. As a guardian, I was relaxed that my ward was safe in the college. But now I am worried about the environment on the campus. The college didn’t take parents and guardians of the students into confidence before taking the decision.”

Other student unions like Chhatra JDU and India Students’ Federation (AISF) have also jumped in to support students of the women’s college.

Patliputra University’s pro-vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary said, “The building selected for PG department has a separate entrance gate. The university was looking for space in all constituent colleges to start PG courses. JD women’s college has a newly constructed building which has vacant space. Thus, the university asked for approval of the principal for starting PG department for temporary basis which she approved. For zero interference of PG department into college campus, the university is ready to barricade the space. Also, class timings will be coordinated so that PG classes should start after departure of UG classes. The students’ union is politicising the decision for grabbing attention.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 11:54 IST