Students’ protest at Allahabad University turns violent, many arrested

education

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Protest against the student council and demand for restoration of student union continued on Tuesday resulting in a violent confrontation between students and police near union hall gate of Allahabad University. Some policemen and students were injured and many vehicles were also damaged in the ruckus near the central varsity proctor’s office.

Circle officer Colonelganj, Ratnesh Singh said over two dozen students had been arrested from the spot and an FIR was being lodged against them for creating ruckus and pelting stones. Force has been deployed at Allahabad University to prevent any further violence and protests, he added.

Former office bearers of AU student union, student leaders along with many students resorted to massive protests against the vice chancellor as soon as the dates were declared for the student council poll at Allahabad University and affiliated colleges.

After the face off on Monday, students again assembled at the union hall on Tuesday and took out a protest march. Heavy police force reached the spot and tried to pacify the student leaders. However, after a heated argument following refusal of the students to end the protests, police tried to chase them away and cane charged them. Students also resorted to stone pelting causing chaos and disorder for around an hour on the AU premises. The cane charge and stone pelting resulted in injuries to many students and policemen.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:49 IST