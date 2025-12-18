British Council announces GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 for Indian students

The British Council has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2026–27, offering Indian students the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

For the 2026–27 academic year, 12 postgraduate scholarships are available to students from India across a wide range of disciplines. The initiative is run in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign and participating UK universities.

Each scholarship provides a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year taught postgraduate course. The scholarships are aimed at academically strong students seeking international exposure and specialised training at the master’s level.

Participating universities and subjects The universities offering GREAT Scholarships to Indian students include Anglia Ruskin University, Norwich University of the Arts, Queen’s University Belfast, Royal College of Art, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Royal Northern College of Music, the University of Bristol, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, the University of Dundee, the University of Reading, the University of Surrey, and UWE Bristol.

The scholarships span disciplines such as business management, finance, marketing, psychology, STEM, design, humanities, law, and creative and performing arts including music and dance. Four participating institutions are offering scholarships specifically in creative and performing arts programmes.

Why the UK remains a popular choice The GREAT Scholarships are jointly funded by the UK government, the British Council and the participating universities. The programme aims to widen access to UK higher education while strengthening education links between India and the UK.

The UK continues to attract Indian postgraduate students due to its one-year master’s programmes, globally recognised degrees and post-study work opportunities. These factors allow students to gain international academic exposure while managing time and overall study costs.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India at the British Council, said the scholarships reflect the strength of the UK–India education partnership and support talented Indian students in building global academic and professional pathways.

What students should know Eligibility criteria and application timelines vary by university and course. Interested students must apply directly through the participating institutions.

For Indian students planning postgraduate studies abroad in 2026, the GREAT Scholarships add to the range of funding options available for UK-bound applicants.

