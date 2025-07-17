Over the past year, student visa policies have been drastically changing in the UK, Canada and the USA - Canada has instituted a cap on study permits, also requiring attestations from provincial governments; the UK restricts most postgraduate courses from bringing dependents while interviewing for the US student visa has grown harsh, specially for undergraduate applicants. Study Abroad: The dos and don’ts of student visa applications amid new social media scrutiny

The change in policies has led to more scrutiny and surge in visa rejections. The implementation of the national cap on study permits by Canada in 2024 has in effect drastically reduced student visa issuances by a 35% year-over-year (YoY). Since January 2024, the United Kingdom Home Office has implemented the prohibition of dependent visas for most postgraduate applicants. Visa refusals increased in the latter half of 2024, particularly for applicants coming from non Russel Group universities and those with less financial documentation or lower academic short-term history. The US also ramped up scrutiny on student intent interviews in Tier 2–3 cities and reported a 28% decline in Indian student enrolments YoY.

Add to all this, the new social media scrutiny that has made student visa application more complicated and challenging.

In an exclusive interview, Sanjay Laul, Founder, M Square Media (MSM), talks about the visa application dos and don’ts and also delves upon new social media scrutiny and how students can navigate their social media presence and posts. MSM Unify, a global student recruitment platform, brings together students, agents and some 1,500 higher learning institutions. Headquartered in Canada, MSM has operational centres across India and over 21 other countries worldwide.

Dos and Don’ts for visa applications: Canada

What to do:

· Write a clear, personal Statement of Purpose that explains why you are choosing the program and what your goals are after graduation.

· Show liquid financial resources that can be accessed easily, such as savings or GICs.

· Attach the provincial attestation letter where required.

What to avoid:

· Avoid submitting financial documents that are unclear or outdated.

· Do not leave gaps or mismatched details between your SOP and application form.

· Do not treat the SOP as a formality. It often makes a big difference.

Dos and Don’ts for visa applications: United Kingdom

What to do:

· Double-check that all details on your CAS.

· Explain any gaps in your education or career history.

· Show that you have sufficient funds in your account for at least 28 consecutive days.

What to avoid:

· Do not submit financial documents from unverified sources.

· Do not try to include dependents if the rules do not allow it for your course.

· Do not forget to check your accommodation and travel documents if asked in interview.

Dos and Don’ts for visa applications: The United States

What to do:

· Prepare thoroughly for the visa interview. Be ready to talk about your course, your university, and your reasons for choosing the US.

· Carry your I-20 and all supporting documents.

· Be honest and confident when explaining your intent to return after studies.

What to avoid:

· Avoid giving generic or memorised answers. Officers notice that right away.

· Do not imply that you plan to stay in the US permanently.

· Do not bring in incomplete or unclear financial records.

Are these guidelines similar for all levels of study?

No, they vary. Undergraduate applicants are usually asked to demonstrate maturity, clarity of purpose, and support from family. Postgraduate students are expected to show clear alignment with their past education and future goals. Doctoral applicants are evaluated on their research plans, supervisor links, and long-term academic direction. The deeper the program level, the more detailed the scrutiny.

Is social media scrutiny really happening?

Yes, and it is becoming more common, especially at the port of entry or in the case of delayed approvals. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter are the most likely to be reviewed. Anything that is publicly visible can be looked at, especially if there is a red flag elsewhere in the file.

What are the major red flags that students should avoid?

· Posts that suggest plans to migrate illegally or settle permanently without proper status

· Involvement in political or extremist groups

· Excessive party content or posts that imply financial recklessness

· False claims about education, language scores, or funding

· Sharing or engaging with controversial or misleading content

· Even if a post was made years ago, if it is still public and questionable, it can cause unnecessary complications.

What should students do about their social media?

Students don’t need to delete everything or go offline. But it is smart to clean up public profiles. Set older posts to private, avoid content that sends mixed signals about your intentions and be mindful of what you are posting while your visa is under review. If your online presence shows a different story than your application, it can raise questions.

Dos and Don’ts on Social Media Right Now

Top 5 Dos:

1. Set your profiles to private, where possible.

2. Keep your public content consistent with your student application.

3. Highlight achievements, volunteer work, or academic interests.

4. Use LinkedIn to share your goals and interests.

5. Stay respectful and neutral in online conversations.

Top 5 Don’ts:

1. Don’t post updates about visa status or travel until everything is confirmed.

2. Avoid public complaints about embassies or visa officers.

3. Don’t share personal financial details or photos of cash or luxury items.

4. Avoid controversial political commentary.

5. Don’t tag institutions or officials in personal grievances.