28-year-old Sunny Leone from Bihar has topped PHED Bihar junior engineer exam, scores 98.5 points, check merit list here

Sunny Leone has qualified the junior engineer recruitment exam that was conducted by Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Now she will serve the state as junior civil engineer. Sunny Leone has not only qualified the junior engineer exam but has also topped it in the merit list.

She has scored a total of 98.5 points. She has scored 73.5 education points and 25 experience points in the Bihar junior engineer examination.

She had appeared for the PHED junior engineer exam and has also been ranked first in the merit list. However, the topper is not the popular actress but a girl with the same name. The candidate is daughter of Leona Leone and her application ID is JEC/0031211 and her user ID is 2AVRCWCT.

PHED Bihar had announced a vacancy of 214 posts of junior engineer (Civil) for which a recruitment test was conducted from January 15 to 31, 2019. Candidates can check their result on phed.bih.nic.in.

Moreover, in a notice issued by PHED Bihar, it is said that the list is a draft merit list and candidates can raise objections from February 18 to 24 online at phed.bih.nic.in

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 11:17 IST