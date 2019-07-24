Super 30 ‘hero’ Anand Kumar to teach IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi govt schools

education

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that famous mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has agreed to take one online class every month for IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi government schools. Sisodia made the announcement after Kumar visited a few Delhi government schools with him on Wednesday.

Kumar is the inspiration behind the Hrithik Roshan starrer Bollywood movie Super 30, which is running in the theatres across the country these days.

Film Super 30 was declared tax free by the Delhi government on Wednesday morning. The movie tells the story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps underprivileged children crack the prestigious IIT examination.

“Delhi government will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi. I am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11 and 12 students of our schools,” the deputy chief minister said.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to thank the Delhi government for making the movie tax free in the national Capital. “Thanks a lot to Delhi Education minister @msisodia ji for the kind gesture to make #Super30 film tax-free in Delhi. It was a pleasure visiting a government school in #Delhi with you.@ihrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom @Shibasishsarkar @super30film,” he said.

Before Delhi, states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have also made Super 30 tax free.

