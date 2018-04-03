Take part in NIRF India rankings process or face fund cut: Javadekar to public institutions

The HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday.

“And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut,” the human resource development (HRD) minister said.

He was addressing a function to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF. This is the third edition of the ranking.

Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.

