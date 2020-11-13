e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday virtually inaugurated Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch in the national capital.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Chennai
         

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday virtually inaugurated Delhi Tamil Education Association’s eighth school branch in the national capital.

The schools are aimed at promoting Tamil language and provide affordable education to Tamilians living in the national capital.

“It was a proud moment for the DTEA which now has eight schools in the capital and would be celebrating its centenary in 2023 having started in 1923 with one student. We are thankful to the chief minister for the help extended by the state government to get the building constructed,” said Academic Director V Mythili.

“The building which will cater to children from East Delhi is a state-of-the-art five-storied structure with all modern amenities though the start of the academic session depends on when normalcy returns and schools reopen in the capital,” Myrthili added.

top news
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In