Announced: Tamil Nadu board 12th Result 2019 out, here’s direct link to check TN HSC results

Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations or Class 12th results were declared on Friday by the Directorate of Government Examination.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the results.

The Tamil Nadu board class 12th examination were held between March 1 and March 19 by the Directorate of Government Examination in the state.

A total of 8.8 Lakh students have written the exam this year.

Last year, 91.1% students passed the Class 12 board examinations in the state. Girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.1 and for boys it was 87.7. Of the 8,60,434 students who appeared for the examination in 2018, 7,84,081 cleared it. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Virudhu Nagar (97.05), followed by Erode (96.35) and Tiruppur (96.18).

TN 12th Result: Here’s how to check:

1) Log on to tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 12th results

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on Get Marks

5) View your result and take a print out

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:31 IST