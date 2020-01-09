e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: 600 vacancies for Assistant Engineers announced

Tamil Nadu TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: 600 vacancies for Assistant Engineers announced

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd has invited online applications to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Engineers through direct recruitment.

education Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd has invited online applications to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Engineers through direct recruitment .
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd has invited online applications to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Engineers through direct recruitment .(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd has invited online applications to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Engineers through direct recruitment {Level 1 of officer pay matrics (Rs 39,800 to Rs 1,26,500)}. Out of the total vacancies, 400 are for Assistant Engineers (Electrical), 125 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) and 75 for Assistant Engineers (civil). The number of vacancies announced is tentative.

The online application process begins on January 24 and the last date for submission of online applications, for uploading the documents and for making online payment is February 24. The last date for payment of fee through Canara Bank/Indian Bank /Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is February 27. Interested candidate should apply by visiting TANGEDCO’s website www.tangedco.gov.in.

The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age to apply varies for different Category candidates. The educational qualification required is different for different posts and should be checked in the notification before applying. Candidates applying for the posts should have adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online computer based test (CBT) and certificate verification. The question paper for CBT will be of objective type in the Engineering standard. For Electrical Engineering it will be in English and for Mechanical and Civil it will be in English as well as Tamil.

The date of conducting online examination will be notified on the website www.tangedco.gov.in.

tags
top news
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News