Tamil Nadu TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: 600 vacancies for Assistant Engineers announced

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:23 IST

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd has invited online applications to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Engineers through direct recruitment {Level 1 of officer pay matrics (Rs 39,800 to Rs 1,26,500)}. Out of the total vacancies, 400 are for Assistant Engineers (Electrical), 125 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) and 75 for Assistant Engineers (civil). The number of vacancies announced is tentative.

The online application process begins on January 24 and the last date for submission of online applications, for uploading the documents and for making online payment is February 24. The last date for payment of fee through Canara Bank/Indian Bank /Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is February 27. Interested candidate should apply by visiting TANGEDCO’s website www.tangedco.gov.in.

The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age to apply varies for different Category candidates. The educational qualification required is different for different posts and should be checked in the notification before applying. Candidates applying for the posts should have adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online computer based test (CBT) and certificate verification. The question paper for CBT will be of objective type in the Engineering standard. For Electrical Engineering it will be in English and for Mechanical and Civil it will be in English as well as Tamil.

The date of conducting online examination will be notified on the website www.tangedco.gov.in.