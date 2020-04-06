e-paper
Home / Education / TANGEDCO Field Assistant application date postponed, fresh schedule to be announced later

TANGEDCO Field Assistant application date postponed, fresh schedule to be announced later

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 2900 vacancies of Field Assistant (Trainee).

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:13 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporate limited (TANGEDCO) has postponed the opening date of online application for direct recruitment of Field Assistant (Trainee) till April 15, 2020. The revised schedule will be announced later.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the OC, BCO, BCM, MBC/ DC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while the registration fee for the SC, SCA, ST, Destitute widow and Differently abled persons is Rs 500.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate should have ITI (National Trade certificate/National Apprenticeship certificate) in Electrician or Wireman or Electrical Trade under Centre of Excellence Scheme.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

