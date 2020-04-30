e-paper
Tata Technologies to set up 2 CIIITs in Jammu Kashmir

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of J-K, these centres will be set up at the Government Polytechnic colleges in Jammu and Baramulla.

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jammu
Representative
Representative(AFP)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday signed an MoU with Tata Technologies to set up two Centres of Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIITs) in the Union Territory.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of J-K, these centres will be set up at the Government Polytechnic colleges in Jammu and Baramulla.

“It would ensure 100 per cent placement after training in various courses,” added the DIPR.

In a bid to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and bring qualitative improvement in technical education, the Administrative Council (AC) on April 8 gave sanction for establishing these two CIIITs.

“The move is aimed at providing skill training to students of engineering, polytechnic colleges and ITIs, besides the unemployed engineering degree or diploma holders and engineering graduates who are employed but in need of career enhancement through up-gradation of latest technological skills,” an official release said on April 8.

The project will be an industry-led consortium as a joint venture between Jammu and Kashmir and Tata Technologies.

According to the release, through this project, Tata Technologies has proposed to introduce 18 courses and many other subsidiary courses with an annual intake capacity of 2,880 students or professionals receiving training and skill development.

