e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3

TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Results will be declared on July 3. Check full details here.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:02 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
TBSE Tripura Class 10th Result 2020 date
TBSE Tripura Class 10th Result 2020 date(HT File)
         

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would declare results of Class 10 board examinations on next July 3, 2020.The results would be declared at 9 AM, informed Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Over 39,000 students sat for the Class 10 board examinations.

Eyeing the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) examinations and health security of the students due to COVID-19 pandemic, the TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.

“ The TBSE will decide about evaluation process of these pending examinations and the same will be announced within few days,” Nath told the mediapersons.

The pending exams were supposed to be held from June 05 , but later were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

top news
India, China military commanders meet to discuss border stand-off starts in Ladakh
India, China military commanders meet to discuss border stand-off starts in Ladakh
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
India’s ban on TikTok, 58 other apps trends on social media in China
India’s ban on TikTok, 58 other apps trends on social media in China
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In