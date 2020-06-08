Telangana SSC exams 2020 cancelled, all class 10 students to be promoted

education

Telangana SSC exams 2020: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to promote all Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) students to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The decision was taken at a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the conduct of SSC examinations at a time when the coronavirus disease has spread in the country and in the State.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, chief secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Ms Chitra Ramachandran, CMO Principal Secretary Sri S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Sri Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Sri Rajsekhar, OSD Sri Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Sri Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

After deliberation on the issue, the CM decided that all class 10 students will be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks.

There are 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the State. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Out of these, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted. At that time the examinations were postponed due to the high court orders.

The government also decided that a decision on the degree/post graduate courses examinations will be taken based on the situation prevailing in the future.