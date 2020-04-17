Telangana University UG semester, backlog results declared
Telangana University has declared the undergraduate semester exam results and the results of the backlog CBCS December- January 2019-20 examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana University UG semester exams can check their results online at the official website.
Visit the official website at tuadmissions.org/examhome/eb/index.php
Under the result section on the top right click on the link that reads Telangana University UG CBCS Semester Results December- January 19-20
A new page will open
Click on the relevant links of semester I, II, V and backlog result
Key in your roll number and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.