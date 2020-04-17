Telangana University UG semester, backlog results declared

education

Telangana University has declared the undergraduate semester exam results and the results of the backlog CBCS December- January 2019-20 examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana University UG semester exams can check their results online at the official website.

Visit the official website at tuadmissions.org/examhome/eb/index.php

Under the result section on the top right click on the link that reads Telangana University UG CBCS Semester Results December- January 19-20

A new page will open

Click on the relevant links of semester I, II, V and backlog result

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check results