e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Telangana University UG semester, backlog results declared

Telangana University UG semester, backlog results declared

Telangana University has declared the undergraduate semester exam results and the results of the backlog CBCS December- January 2019-20 examinations.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:40 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Praful Gangurde)
         

Telangana University has declared the undergraduate semester exam results and the results of the backlog CBCS December- January 2019-20 examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana University UG semester exams can check their results online at the official website.

Visit the official website at tuadmissions.org/examhome/eb/index.php

Under the result section on the top right click on the link that reads Telangana University UG CBCS Semester Results December- January 19-20

A new page will open

Click on the relevant links of semester I, II, V and backlog result

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check results

top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News