Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation
- Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 were conferred degrees and diplomas and 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were awarded gold medals. The convocation was held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols were observed.
Only PhD scholars and gold medalists received their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients were awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.
11:00 am: "It is an auspicious day for the graduating students. The name of Tezpur University has been added forever in your professional journey. Everything that you have learned in this university will help accelerate the development of the nation," PM Modi said
11:10 am: "Innovation helps in solving problems at local level. Department of Chemical Sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states as well. This innovation has helped in accelerating and empowering the "Har Ghar Jal" mission, the PM added.
11:13 am: Tezpur University is working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North- East. They are documenting the languages of the tribal community. This is an appreciable work, he added.
11:16 am: "Young generation of New India has a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm," PM said.
11:18 am: PM Modi also appreciated the victory of the Indian Cricket team against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He said that will power helps in victory. Everyone should take risks without the fear of failure. Self- confidence is a key to success.
11:21 am: "India has fought against the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite several troubles and lack of resources, the nation took pro-active decisions. We were successful in containing the Coronavirus and strengthened the health infrastructure of the country through the "Make In India" mission, PM said. From mass production of masks and sanitizer in the country to develop the Coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic," PM Modi added.
11:25 am: "New technology has helped in the development of the nation. It is even possible that someday a whole university will be virtual and its functioning will be online where students and faculty from anywhere in the world can connect together," the Prime Minister said.
11:27 am: "When the nation will be celebrating its 100 years of independence in 2047, the duration of the last 25-26 years will have a strong role in which the students of this generation will have great contributions," PM Modi added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation
- Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University shortly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SNAP 2021 Result declared, here's how to check
- SNAP Result 2021: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on its official website - snaptest.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HTET Result 2020 declared at haryanatet.in, check details here
- Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test 2020 on its official website haryanatet.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC GD Constable, Rifleman final result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. a total of 1,09,552 candidates have qualified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recruitment of new JNU V-C delayed, Jagadesh Kumar may continue for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check
- HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website -haryanatet.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar, Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP- IX prelims exam results on its official website- ibps.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021: NTA extends last date of registration till Jan 30
- National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021). Earlier, the deadline was January 22 which has been extended till January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student activists demand reopening of campuses, disbursement of fellowship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox