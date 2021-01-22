IND USA
PM Modi(PTI)
Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation

  Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.

Around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 were conferred degrees and diplomas and 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were awarded gold medals. The convocation was held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols were observed.

Only PhD scholars and gold medalists received their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients were awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.


11:00 am: "It is an auspicious day for the graduating students. The name of Tezpur University has been added forever in your professional journey. Everything that you have learned in this university will help accelerate the development of the nation," PM Modi said

11:10 am: "Innovation helps in solving problems at local level. Department of Chemical Sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states as well. This innovation has helped in accelerating and empowering the "Har Ghar Jal" mission, the PM added.

11:13 am: Tezpur University is working towards conservating the biodiversity and rich heritage of North- East. They are documenting the languages of the tribal community. This is an appreciable work, he added.

11:16 am: "Young generation of New India has a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm," PM said.

11:18 am: PM Modi also appreciated the victory of the Indian Cricket team against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He said that will power helps in victory. Everyone should take risks without the fear of failure. Self- confidence is a key to success.

11:21 am: "India has fought against the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite several troubles and lack of resources, the nation took pro-active decisions. We were successful in containing the Coronavirus and strengthened the health infrastructure of the country through the "Make In India" mission, PM said. From mass production of masks and sanitizer in the country to develop the Coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic," PM Modi added.

11:25 am: "New technology has helped in the development of the nation. It is even possible that someday a whole university will be virtual and its functioning will be online where students and faculty from anywhere in the world can connect together," the Prime Minister said.

11:27 am: "When the nation will be celebrating its 100 years of independence in 2047, the duration of the last 25-26 years will have a strong role in which the students of this generation will have great contributions," PM Modi added.









Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation

UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
